Woman's body recovered from Washington state river after being swept away

Zuleika Witron has been missing since Sunday, after she and her dog fell off the Fairfax Bridge and into the Carbon River in Washington.

The body of a 28-year-old woman who went missing after she and her dog fell into a Washington state river has been recovered, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Zuleika Witron's body was found in the river by a civilian flying a drone in the area Friday morning, according to the sheriff's department.

She was found about two miles downriver from where she fell in, according to Deputy Carly Cappetto from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. She was identified by her family after her body was pulled out by recovery crews.

Witron was hiking with her girlfriend and two dogs on Sunday when she and one of the dogs fell off the Fairfax Bridge and into the Carbon River in Washington, located in Mount Rainier National Park, police said Monday.

The woman's girlfriend "witnessed her being swept away in the heavy current and attempted to grab her before being swept away in the rapids," police said.

A 28-year-old woman and her dog fell into a Washington state river on Sunday, with rescuers finding the canine 0.25 miles downstream. Pierce County Sheriff’s Office

The dog was rescued about a quarter mile downstream and was returned to Witron's girlfriend, police said.

"We want to thank all the first responders and volunteers that put many hours into this search since Sunday," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "Zuleika's recovery can hopefully bring closure and peace to the family and all involved in this tragic incident."