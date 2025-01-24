Young people are fleeing fillers and opting for face-lifts

Celebrities are increasingly opening up about reversing cosmetic procedures and swearing off dermal fillers, but some have discovered it can come with unexpected consequences.

"Friends" actress Courteney Cox spoke about removing her fillers on the "Gloss Angeles" podcast in 2023.

"I was just doing too many fillers and then having to have them removed which, thank God they are removable, but I think I've messed -- I messed up a lot and now, luckily, I can, you know, I was able to reverse most of that," the 60-year-old said.

Reality TV star Lala Kent known for "Vanderpump Rules" discussed her change of heart with BravoTV.com.

"I wanna stop with the lips, I wanna stop with the fillers, you know, it’s just enough is enough," the 34-year-old said. "I’m starting to look at the comments and compare photos, I’m not about it anymore."

In 2023, model Blac Chyna told "Impact x Nightline" about how losing weight prompted her to have cosmetic work reversed at age 34.

Model Blac Chyna warns that slimming down made areas where she had added filler "really protrude." ABC News

"As I started to slim down, my features started to really come out, like my cheekbones and everything. So with all the filler, that started to really protrude out now that my face has become slimmer," she said. "It served its purpose, like I'm just, I'm cutting ties with it so I can move on to the next chapter in my life."

UK beauty influencer and podcaster Ashley Stobart shares her reflections on cosmetic procedures with followers on her podcast "Nip, Tuck, Not Giving A…" She got nonsurgical injections of lip filler when she was 18 -- the earliest age it's legal to do so in her country.

"It was just that quick fix I needed for maybe loss of volume, wanting bigger lips, bigger cheeks, the jaw filler, the chin filler, the nose filler," she told ABC News. "I was having all the filler."

Hyaluronic acid, which is commonly used for fillers, is a gel-like substance that's injected into spaces to give an appearance of plumpness, according to ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton.

He noted that the internet is flooded with ads for med spas offering seemingly cheap deals on fillers and Botox.

"When you scroll online, you see advertisements for things like fillers -- that should be a red flag," Sutton said. "When you see people looking for customers, aka patients, trying to do procedures that they may not be fully skilled in doing, selling it at a discount, you know, these should be red flags."

These injectables are sometimes described as dissolving over time, but Sutton said this isn't always the case.

"We're learning more and more that many of these substances are persistent in people's bodies for longer than they may think," he said. "And that exposes people to risks that we are only beginning to understand."

When Stobart got pregnant, it meant she took a break from topping up her filler. Then she realized it hadn't worn off.

"There were just multiple layers of treatments that I had accumulated over the years," she said. "I'm looking bigger and puffier than ever."

Beauty influencer Ashley Stobart discusses how she got a facelift after removing fillers from her face. ABC News

She decided to get her fillers reversed, but dissolving more than a decade's worth of substances she had in her face left her with sagging skin. So she opted to get a face-lift at age 34.

She's not alone. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons said that while the overwhelming majority of facelifts are still among people over 50, their members have observed an increase among people in their 40s and younger.

Even though Stobart had some of her fillers removed already, she said the face-lift surgery was grueling.

"They found a lot of hyaluronic acid, or remnants of some injectable at some point that I had had. They were pushing it out for hours," she told ABC News. "I was in surgery for 9.5 hours in total. That wasn't anticipated because when he opened everything up, it turned out there was still a lot left in there."

Dr. Darien Sutton warned that the face is among the most complicated areas in the body due to the composition of blood vessels, nerves. and muscles, so the surgery requires expertise.

"The risk of complication is so high, and the risk of disfigurement is so high, that you have to make sure you're doing it with someone who knows exactly what they're doing," he said.

Some people in their 20s and 30s are also sharing their surgical lift stories on social media. Ryan Joers is 26 years old, and started his cosmetic journey almost a decade ago with fillers.

"I had always seen on social media, other influencers," he told ABC News. "Kylie Jenner, at that time was, I think, 16 years old, getting her lips done, and just seeing that kind of noise everywhere, seeing the influencers apply products to their lips that were beautiful and full was a big motivator."

Ryan Joers turned to surgical options after having fillers removed, and shared his journey on TikTok. ABC News

In the years that followed, Joers enjoyed being able to address perceived imperfections with filler. However, that changed when he was around 22.

"That was when I would smile -- I didn't see anything other than my lips," he said. "I would see photos and videos of myself and just see lips."

He acknowledged that he didn't fully understand how fillers work when he first started getting them.

"Our knowledge on fillers was not what it was today, it was 'fillers aren't permanent.' So you need more, you need more, you need more," he said. "So I never really got the opportunity at first to understand different types of filler, how they interact differently in the body."

After that, Joers began to undo what he had spent thousands of dollars and years of his life doing. He had some of his fillers dissolved and got a rhinoplasty, which is a plastic surgery that reshapes the nose. Then, at 25, he got a brow and eye lift.

"It was an interesting landscape, being, you know, a younger man -- it comes with a lot of judgment from plastic surgeons," he said. "You have to admit to someone not only that you made mistakes, but that you're not happy with the way you look. And that's a very vulnerable thing with anyone, whether it's a friend or a doctor."

Joers believes surgical lifts were his best option due to the limitations of the nonsurgical options available at med spas.

"I'm happier now with the way my face looks, given that surgery was an intervention or an option of altering my chin, altering my nose, altering my face in a way that naturally would have not been possible or achievable through a med spa procedure," he said.

He hasn't been afraid to be open and vulnerable about his journey, posting about his recovery and before-and-after shots on TikTok. His videos have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, and he hopes telling his story will help those who are just starting their cosmetic journeys.

"I'm grateful for my experience, even the bad of it, because that's how I got here," he said. "Through that, I was able to learn and make better decisions when it came to permanent solutions."

Having followed a similar path, Ashley Stobart told ABC News she hopes others learn from her story.

"I would just say, don't rush into anything unless you're 100% sure and you understand all of the pros and cons," she said.