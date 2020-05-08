Transcript for At least 100 people dead after Beirut explosion

The other big story this morning new clues in the explosion that rocked Beirut leopard non at least 100 people are dead. The prime minister says a highly explosive compound may be to blame as the sun rose the scale of destruction came to light. ABC's Reno Roy has the latest. This morning new details of what possibly caused this massive explosion in Beirut. The prime minister saying overnight then a warehouse at the city's port was storing 2700. Tons. Of confiscated. Ammonium nitrate this same explosive compound used in the Oklahoma City bombing. The prime minister also cleans the chemical was there for six years with no safety measures in place authorities in Lebanon are not saying witted detonation was intentional. Only seeing those responsible will be held accountable. The very good relationship. The people of Lebanon and we will be there to help. But president trump Tuesday night calling the explosion and attack. I've met with the some of our great generals and they just seem to feel that that was. Before the explosion video shows a fire and a series of smaller detonations. The devastating blast sending a mushroom cloud across the city this sides of buildings ripped off. Cars shops and apartments shatter. This video shows the explosion tearing at church of hard. As if priest was giving him vast online. The blast striking with the force of a 3.5. Magnitude earthquake people reported hearing the explosion on the island of Cyprus across the Mediterranean Sea. A 150. Miles away. Adding to the tragedy eleven on east reeling from its worst economic crisis in decades. Leaving nearly half the population in poverty and hospitals in Beirut have already been hit hard by the corona virus can at Mona. As images tough to launch Reena thank you oh.

