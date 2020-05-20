Transcript for 100-year-old veteran to be knighted

Is there is a woman on raising machine reports on the final total your highness. How about. Forty million dollars that one man fundraising machine Tom Moore had a goal captain Tom determined to walk 100 laps in his guardian before his 100 birthday. Fundraising for Britain's national health service what started as something relatively small and 99 year old walking 82 feet back and forth on his patio. Soon captured the world's attention. The decorated World War II vet receiving more than a 125000. Birthday cards including one from the queen herself. Oh yeah end. All of those donations. More than one and a half million people chipping in to captain Tom's fund raiser he reacted to the staggering numbers on CNN just let alone and on and on. Anti big a big old Taunton after that fundraising and all those laps in the yard. This morning captain Tom Moore is one step closer to becoming sir Thomas More. The queen expected to formally announce his night played today the honor coming after special recommendation from the prime minister himself.

