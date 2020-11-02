Transcript for 13th case of coronavirus in US confirmed

We do your turn now to the breaking news overnight concerning the corona virus a new case has been confirmed at San Diego. And that brings the total number of cases in the US to thirteen and it comes after China just reported the deadliest days so far this outbreak of global doubtful with now more than 1000. As officials take drastic measures to stop the spread. ABC's Andrew timber joins us with the new. Good morning this is now a global health emergency on wall health officials worked to contain the virus they say that the risk to the general public still remains low. Despite all those quarantines. Overnight a new case of corona virus confirmed in California after a passenger on an evacuation flight Adam Wuhan tested positive for the illness. EI can't I am free few hours and that. Temperature in front blended cracked sharing. Adam pulse check grant months. This comes as at least two when he three of the confirmed cases aboard this cruise ship in Japan have been identified as American travelers. They brought some new U asks now we only ready. If we get a chance to go up on deck and they want to now where these when we open the door to get our. Weird experts say the best way to control the outbreak is to identify symptoms isolate the patient diagnose the illness and treat if necessary many countries are using quarantine as the only course of action. There is known treatments aren't doing its thing here in isolation and there's your fluids. There's no I'm cold medicines. Putting China where the virus has killed more than 1000 people officials are taking drastic measures to ensure patients are isolated. This man even forcibly removed from his home over concerns about the virus spreading. Back in the US health officials are reiterating that rotavirus which is slightly more contagious than the average flu cannot spread from person to person simply by being in the same room. But they do say people should stay at least six feet away from anyone who is sick and wall world leaders are hopeful that the spread will soon slow. In a lot of people think that goes away in April would he. As he comes in experts warn that we do not know enough about this virus and know how weather will affected. And that murders another shrine of corona virus spread rapidly despite hot and dry conditions. Good news here is that a quarantine is being lifted today for a group of Americans who had been an isolation on a military base in California for the last two weeks as for another group of Americans being quarantined they also only have two days left before their incubation period. Pass this Kenneth Kimberly after Denver thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.