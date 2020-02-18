Transcript for 14 American cruise ship passengers being treated stateside for coronavirus

Turning to the breaking news in the corona virus emergency a senior doctor treating patients in Wuhan China the at this Centre of the outbreak has died. He was the director of the hospital and he is the second prominent Chinese doctor to die from the virus. Meanwhile fourteen American cruise ship passengers infected with the buyers are being treated and California and Nebraska. ABC's Andrew Jim Burt is like at Washington with more good morning mr. Hey good morning and there is no vaccine for this virus or any known effective therapeutic treatment so for now those Americans who were evacuated and back in US soil we'll have to spend two weeks in quarantine. And in medical isolation. This morning fourteen Americans evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan who tested positive for rotavirus are back in the US some arrived in Texas Monday before traveling to a specialize national corps nineteen unique in Nebraska. For further evaluation. We have the facilities have the resources and expertise to handle these kind of individuals. Ten and already tested positive for the virus now officially named co big nineteen. And on that diamond princess cruise ship in Japan so far 454. Cruise passengers have been infected. Passenger Jerry Larson was one of those stuck at sea. Eyeing Weaver very well taking care of we are very Nike he had. A bigger rare and pulled out. It better as well. I felt like they were taking extremely day care about us. Meanwhile a second flight of evacuated Americans from Japan provides a very good airport and airplane thinks you're not experience. Landing at Travis Air Force Base in California. Another quarantine zone and that's what might ask aren't at least four of those passengers also testing positive and across the globe grow rotavirus crossing more than two dozen countries while world health officials work. To stop the spread. WHO is going to inning. To work night and day on seven of crohn's to prevent countries we've providing advice to countries on how to lose creating. Testing contact dressing. And treatment. And. Now all but two of the cases in the US are linked to travel to Wuhan China of course the center. The outbreak Kenneth Elizabeth and her thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.