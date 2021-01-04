Transcript for 15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses compromised

This morning New York Times reports workers in the Baltimore manufacturing plant accidentally mixed up the ingredients for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Possibly ruining fifteen million doses. The company says none of the vaccines in question actually made it into circulation. Politico reports the Biden administration was aware of the problems two weeks ago. And getting the facility back on track could take weeks Tehran. Current it comes as far as a reveals that shot is 100% effective in kids as young as twelve. It's now testing the vaccine on children ages five to eleven. Let's let me eat my summer there should be vaccine available. For the preteen and I'm young teenager so. Parents should be ready to get their kids back CNN these will be. Well I think very safe and highly effective vaccines and they could not against getting into the summer and certainly into school. Meanwhile a fourth wave of the corona virus is looming hospitalizations nationwide are up 6% in the last week still authorities are easing more coded restrictions. Georgia's governors lifting many of the State's limits on gatherings and New Orleans is increasing both outdoor and indoor capacity limits. More Americans are also traveling United Airlines now reporting its first profitable months since the pandemic. And delta will stop blocking middle seats on May first to accommodate more passengers. But overseas a more dire picture frames and how extending its lock them. And in Brazil cemetery can't keep up with the bodies as variants of the virus and the lack of testing he will cope didn't take. ABC's Victor can goes in Sao Paulo. Covert testing is in free in Brazil for for the force people who live in a favela like this when very tight quarters. One press can cost about a third of their monthly income. Back in the US Sarah Palin is now urging people to take the virus seriously. After the former Alaska governor tested positive telling People Magazine I strongly encourage everyone to use common sense to avoid spreading this and every other virus out there. And the CDC confirms Colvin is now the third leading cause of death in the United States hired heart disease and cancer.

