-
Now Playing: Nation’s top infectious disease experts plead with Americans to get vaccinated
-
Now Playing: An inspiring legacy
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, March 17, 2021
-
Now Playing: How wastewater may aid in early COVID-19 detection
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Investigation into shooting rampage in Atlanta
-
Now Playing: Older adults reflect on past year of COVID
-
Now Playing: How long does it take to get your sense of smell back?
-
Now Playing: Social distancing in schools: 3 feet vs. 6 feet
-
Now Playing: Gastric bypass surgery isn’t for everyone, but it gave this mom a second shot at life
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, March 16, 2021
-
Now Playing: Fight for vaccine equity in hard-hit South Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 16, 2021
-
Now Playing: The push for pediatric coronavirus vaccines
-
Now Playing: Are there COVID-19 vaccine options for pets?
-
Now Playing: Fauci admits he’s under ‘continual stress’
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccine testing begins on children
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and asymptomatic infection
-
Now Playing: 29 classes in 30 days: I challenged myself to do cardio dance for a month
-
Now Playing: Mental health and the pandemic