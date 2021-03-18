Transcript for 15 states reporting significant increases in COVID cases

This morning Moore and Eric are planning to reopen Disneyland now set to open its gates to California resident and reduce capacity April 30. We're ready to make magic all over again but as more states lift corona virus restrictions. Health officials are warning about the weeks ahead. These fifteen states are reporting a significant increase in infections over the last week as a more contagious variants of the virus spread. Michigan seeing a 56%. Increase Minnesota a similar problem much of the spread traced to kids. Younger individuals grade school and high school or transferred and the virus. Amongst themselves and spilling over into the rough to the community. How to fight the surge get vaccinated as soon as possible more states are expanding vaccine eligibility. Nevada is the latest to open vaccines to everyone over the age of sixteen early next month. But in parts of the country surveys show up to 40% of the population. Is unwilling to get the shot in Mississippi were vaccination rates are among the lowest reports now of a surplus of shots and fortune. Only we've had a lot of people out there who have been. You know willing to allow skepticism says grow around the vaccine and around masking and social distancing and things like that's I think we need clear. I'm ambiguous messages from representatives from governors and commodities of the vaccine is safe. In the push to reopen classrooms the blighted administration is sending ten billion dollars to ramp up testing for Kobe in schools the funds are part of the federal Kobe relief package which is also planning those 14100 dollar stimulus payments. About ninety million payments have been sent so far. And now Americans are getting a reprieve on their taxes. The IRS back long trying to process all the stimulus payment is now extending the tax filing deadline from April 15. To may seventeenth. The extension applies only to federal taxes state deadlines may vary. Meanwhile FEMA will begin reimbursing families if Colvin victims for funeral expenses that money was also part of the Covert relief package.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.