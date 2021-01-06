Transcript for A 19-year-old man had a few too many beverages

I'm in north discussing my buddies. Series of police training well apparently structured press for the last night. If you're lost. A hopeful of cops is an interesting place to wind up. About 2:30 in the morning I heard crashing around mr. Arafat it was this gag. Going to the bathroom listening but according to these police made here in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training. This though it guys I don't know why this therapy Indian all of downtown Milwaukee Wisconsin. Motive but cops a nineteen year old presumably lost coming in from a night out this was all lucky intruder was that needs. Melinda bed with a kid and horror. My wife. Might have been a different Warner it so. Wrong place wrong time lucky place lucky time that there's kids that actually know how to handle that. Not that this intruder chose this spot on purpose. He had no idea where he was he had no idea where he thought he was in Horry came from. Officer whose soul is seeing the nineteen year old misfortune as an opportunity recording the entire ordeal and posting it on knock. Where it's racked up more than ten Dow views. I try to make everything a takeout video part of what I do in our community is put myself out in front of people. Ted be a real person cops have a hard time right now. And when they can see that we're still having fun and we're still real people and we're good. It's a good. Solar colleagues also hoping the ordeal helps make Jens he ticked soccer's. More willing to work with police when the time comes. You say it's okay repeating over and we communities. Who the intruder wasn't cited or charged police that he was intoxicated. And stumbled into the wrong home listed a hangover is bad enough imagine being hung over waking up at a houseful police officer in handcuffs. Even in the fifth to guys sitting here and as the during the threat screamed. Yeah. This is hilarious but also good are not a lot we're so glad I didn't yes the funny tech. Exact thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.