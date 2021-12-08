Transcript for Nearly 200 million Americans facing extreme heat

The other big story this morning 200 million Americans facing extreme heat. Some areas usually in the seventies. Will be over 100 the heat is fueling fires and forcing more water restrictions and for millions of others strong storms are leaving behind. The trail of destruction. This morning from Seattle. Woody woody hot. To Philadelphia. Which I did big boy more than half the country is sweltering as dangerously high temperatures sweep the nation. Feel like temperatures topping 100 from coast to coast you know it's second only gonna get worse. In Minnesota a toddler died at his twin brother was hospitalized. After the accidentally locked themselves inside a car the third hot car death in the country this week. It or hint Portland could hit 107 degrees today fifteen degrees higher than average. In Washington State where nearly 100 people died in a record heat wave earlier this summer. Nursing homes are bracing once again. Our beat whoever he may Sharon residents have access to water problems that we put out for them. The scorching temperatures also helping fuel at least a dozen major fires across California. Firefighters spread fit. Tokai the largest blaze of all the Dixie fire has burned more than half a million acres destroyed 550. Homes. And as forced burn rivers and lakes are running dry. I'm word. Have to say I'm honestly I'm worried state regulators further tightening restrictions on water usage. In one country some vineyards are now cut off from using precious resources to water their crops have been one maker for four to four years first time. I've seen such a critical situation in my career. All this coming is erratic weather wreaks Havoc in parts of the midwest. At least three possible tornadoes caught on camera in Wisconsin. Yeah. The outbreak damaging trees and ripping up signs. And in the east excessive heat and severe storms bringing down this tree near Pittsburgh killing the driver of that car. Storms are blamed for nearly 900000. Power outages across the midwest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.