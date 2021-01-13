Transcript for $200 million password problem

We've all forgotten a Passworder Q online but that the state doesn't usually cost us 200 million dollars. But that's exactly what's happening with Stephane Thomas. A programmer from Germany now living in California in 2011 Stephane 17000. Coin for making this video about. How crypto currency works. Back that he tickling was worth about five bucks he stash them away and it digital wallet. Now the contents of that wallet are worth more than 200 million bucks but to fund doesn't know the Pasco. Ode to get it you say for did you speech he. Own camera to test for down somewhere around. But it's not so long ago and and believe me when senate try to read everywhere and recover it and a tall order considering supply has since moved halfway around the world in the decades since then. But it gets more dramatic. The security systems to fund used will seize up and encrypt its contents for ever. After ten wrong passcode attempts Stephane has tried eight different times. This self destruct in five seconds when you're using at the central assistance just picked coin. On there isn't anyone that you can call armed it's up to you to protect your keys. Are their holdings are you ever in line Trader Joe's or delaying in bed or reading a book when you're like yeah. Think you might remember where the paper isn't what the password was. No not anymore I was sailing thumb in the a couple of months after a loss that I had those moments it's just in a long time and so I've also made my peace with that thankfully Cervantes had a place where this money isn't make or break for hand the moral it's a fun story. Task you're back ups I thought I had to back us which sounds like. He's a great album but they all fail at different times and I didn't notice because they didn't regularly test my back ups but this reporter had some back up questions ready. And finally some fun before you go just a quick couple a rapid fire questions that we ask every. What is your mother's maiden name Citi were you born in and what was the model the first car intra. Favorite Samara fair suggestions on social media and then I'm going to try the word password and though it's one wonderland. Out of China word pass through the data firm chain analysis says that of the existing eight and a half million bitcoin. Around 20% of that currently worth around a 140 billion dollars. Appears to be in loss or otherwise stranded wallets just lakes defiance luckily though he says he's received lots of promise promising offers for help. But his last two attempts to get that password correct you. Eyes cake that's so weird though that's gonna ask almighty dates to around Blake who's your best first best. That was scripted drama I haven't gotten it we know and if something works respond please let me now because I've been locked out of my photo bucket account since 2000. I learned that got you I got time I would love to see my MySpace pictures. The just say he was really comb. And hottest break you better believe who I'd be freaking out.

