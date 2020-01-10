Transcript for Will there be a 2nd debate?

Now for the fall off in the first presidential debate president Tom took a victory lap last night telling supporters that he took the fight to Biden. And now the debate moderator is speaking out for the first time about all that chaos on the stage. This morning president from claiming victory in the first presidential debate. I held Joseph Biden accountable for its 47 years of lies. During a campaign stop in Minnesota last night the president went after Dubai and took shots at the moderator Fox News groups Chris Wallace I said. Should be Jones name were. Law enforcement group that supports you and then Chris Wallace says don't do that could got give you believe this guy I was debating do people last night. The debate filled with personal attacks and interruptions is being called the worst in US history the question it is just as the radical left which usually I don't miss an eye to raise like why do you alienate debate. Why should not be different the move to a hero in his first interview since the debate Wallace tells the New York Times he never dreamt that we go off the tracks the way did. Adding generally speaking I did as well by current Biden last night thing he has no regrets. He thanks to be Jess yeah. As louder and louder. Throws out liar after liar why he'll get his way. And this forty members of the proud boys are celebrating their moment in the spotlight saying there's a surge of interest in the far right groups are the debate. Truck Mitch in the group when he fell to denounce white supremacists and right wing militia. Regularity and white rob Bartlett send right drop out of our lives. Stand back and stand by but I'll tell you what I'll tell you what somebody's got to do something about anti fat and the left. The proud boards of adopted that quote stand back and stand by as a new slogan but the president yesterday claimed he doesn't know the proud boys. Designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. What the law and order to. They have very important part it's a very important part of my can't bag. I've always been out any form any form. Any form of any of that you have to denounced. The debate commission is now play any changes at the two remaining debates vowing to use what it calls additional tools to maintain order. Something the Biden campaign says it would welcome but the charm campaign says it will object to any changes but in the next debate and doubt according to ABC's Jonathan Karl. So one change under consideration is giving the moderator. Of a candidate if the candidate violates the rules the bottom line here. If the troll pit campaign continues to insist on no changes there is a real possibility that those next two scheduled debates do not happen. This morning concern is also growing after the president told supporters during the debate to independently monitor polling places on Election Day. Philadelphia's mayor now saint his city is working on a plan to prevent voter intimidation. Massachusetts attorney general is even threatening to prosecute the president for any election interference. As for voters we spoke with most stayed the debate left them disappointment. I think it would be. Along with all it doesn't last he was the amendment where all of a fairly something's wrong here remains deeply non U. 73 million people watched that debate falling short of the race for the first Clinton trump debate between sixteen.

