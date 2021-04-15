Transcript for 4th consecutive night of unrest in Minnesota

Now the other big story this morning the unrest in Minnesota the former police officer who shot Donte' right will face a judge today Kim potter will be charged inside a courtroom one block. Away from where another former officer dear show when is on trial. For the death of George Floyd. All. Overnight violence erupting for fourth consecutive night outside the police department in Brooklyn center Minnesota. I mean outreach over the death to guarantee right. The twenty year old unarmed black man shot and killed by an officer in what the department called an accidental discharge had. Demonstrators trying to climb the fence that now protects the police station. And threw bottles and fireworks at officers. Officers returning fire with flush being some rubber bullets the unrest coming just hours after the former police officer who shot right was released from jail. Come potter posted 100000 dollars bond week Wednesday and later today shall face the judge to be charged with second degree manslaughter family members a community act. Activists have called for potter to be charged with murder. Well let's say. Owner. Wright's death Sunday came after police tried to arrest him for an outstanding warrant stemming from misdemeanor charges. Body camera video shows him trying to flee according to police officials officer potter (%expletive) raptor taser. But instead pulled her gun firing the beetle shot. If convicted of second degree manslaughter potter could face up to ten years in prison and this. Entered for second degree manslaughter in the state of Minnesota is culpable negligence were you create an unreasonable risk. And consciously take chances of causing. Death if this case to go to a jury could believe it was a mistake. And that it was an unreasonable. One that's going to be the sort of question. That is gonna have to be answered. Two dozen people were arrested during last night's demonstrations 3000 national our members have been activated to help with security.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.