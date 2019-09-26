Transcript for Acting director of national intelligence to testify today on whistleblower

We begin where new. There was a war complained about back hall has reportedly been declassified and is expected to be released as early as today. Democrats have already read it say it shows the president abuses power. A rough transcript of the call reveals the president repeatedly prodded Ukraine's president to investigate Joseph Biden but president trump insists he did nothing wrong. ABC's and asked a lock of Tara has the latest from Washington where the acting director of the national intelligence is testifying today and that's good morning. Good morning to name candle more than two thirds of house Democrats say it's time to impeach as more information comes to light about that phone call between president trump and the president of Ukraine. This morning new information about that phone call between president trump and the president of Ukraine at the heart of the impeachment inquiry the source tells ABC news they Ukrainian government officials understood the to a range a call with the American presidents. They had to agree to talk about investigating the Biden is an advisor to Ukraine's president saying quote. It was clear that trouble only have communications if they will discuss the Biden case. In a summary of the July call between the two leaders released by the White House Wednesday. President trump directly asked the Ukrainian president to coordinate with attorney general bill Barr to investigate his 20/20 rival Joseph Biden. Early in the call trump says we do a lot for Ukraine the United States has been very very good to Ukraine. Later adding I would like heated US a favorite. He then astle and ski to investigate an unsubstantiated. Theory about stolen democratic emails saying quote. I would like to have the attorney general call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it. So let's ski says one of his assistants has already been in touch with charms personal attorney Rudy Giuliani president jumped then has a second request and it's about Joseph Biden. There's a lot of talk about Biden's son he says that bite and stop the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that. So whatever you can do with the attorney general would be greats. The prosecution. He's believed to be referring to is the investigation into a Ukrainian company Biden's son worked for. Hunter Biden was paid tens of thousands of dollars a month to sit on the company's board but there's been no evidence of any wrong doing. At that time of the phone call president trump was holding back to nearly 400 million dollars in foreign aid for Ukraine Wednesday with the two presidents sitting side by side at the UN the Ukrainian leader insisted he never felt pressured I paint. Mueller added that nobody boosted. We'll get a move no great. Democrats saying the phone calls shows an implicit quid pro quo but ABC news legal analyst Dan Abrams says such evidence may not be needed. There's a legal matter you don't need a quid pro quo just need to be able to prove the person knowingly solicited something of value. From afar national it try to influence the 20/20 election. Be a stronger case against the president if they're gonna specific statement or demand that link dollars to help. But in the criminal law and the impeachment process accord or in this case the congress. Can certainly read between the lines. Late Wednesday select members of the house got the air first look at the classified whistle blower complaint that sparked the impeachment inquiry. The complaint the administration had tried to block from congress. I found the allegations that deeply disturbing. I also found them. Very credible at least two Republican senator is including Nebraska's Ben sass who was recently endorsed by president trump. Are calling the developments troubling the whistle blower complaint will be the focus this morning as the acting Director of National Intelligence testifies on Capitol Hill. Our Mary Bruce is there. Democrats are telling us that what they've seen of this whistle blower complaint is deeply disturbing and troubling. And they want to know why the acting director didn't stand up for the whistle blower and why he oval ruled the inspector general who deems that complaint to be an urgent concern. Supporters of the president holding firm citing reports that the whistle blower did not have first hand knowledge of the call between trump and the Ukraine leader who. Each team president over phone call like this would be insane. And got after two years of the Russia probe Democrats are faced with the added burden of having to make their case to an already scandal weary public. Sitting Kenneth.

