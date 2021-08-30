Transcript for Afghanistan deadline looming

Several rockets have been fired near the airport in Kabul Afghanistan with hundreds of Americans still inside the country up had of tomorrow's withdrawal deadline. The US military's anti rocket system was activated to intercept the rockets ABC's injured Fuji has the latest. This morning America's longest war is quickly coming to an official land. The deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan is less than 24 hours away. And as of Sunday the State Department says 250 US citizens are still in the country. This is the most dangerous time. In an already extraordinarily dangerous mission these last couple of bass and so. We will do everything possible to keep to keep people safe but the risk is very high. Most of the military members remain in Afghanistan are racing to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from the airport in cobble hoping to escape the Taliban. Their mission turning deadly last Thursday when thirteen US service men and women were killed in the suicide bombing along with dozens of Afghans. In retaliation the US carried out a drone strike against an ice his K planner and facilitator. An unmanned US drone targeted a vehicle less than five miles from the airport the vehicle believed to be carrying a substantial amount of explosive material. Which caused powerful subsequent explosions. An Afghan official telling ABC news six civilians were killed. Four of them children and overnight as many as five rockets were fired at the airport. Officials this morning assessing any casualties. In the meantime a solemn scene in Delaware Sunday. US servicemen carrying out the dignified transfer of the thirteen service members killed last week. Off to the side president Biden the First Lady and high ranking cabinet officials. All of those killed were children or even infants in 2001 at the start of the war. Including twenty year old marine Lance corporal Riley McCollum. Marine Lance corporal David Espinoza. Army staff sergeant Ryan knots marine corporal hunter Lopez and 23 year old marine sergeant Nicole EG. Days before her death she posted a picture to ins to Graham as she cradled this baby to Kabul airport with the message I love my job. We learned overnight that president Biden has now directed the Department of Homeland Security to take the lead in recent willing those refugees have been evacuated out of Afghanistan. As the clock ticks down to the withdrawal deadline. Mona Rachel and they say and you PG.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.