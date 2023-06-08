Air quality alerts continue

Millions of Americans are being warned to stay indoors and wear a mask when venturing outside as smoke from wildfires in Canada blankets the Northeast and Midwest. ABC News' Andrew Dymburt reports.

June 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live