Transcript for Alabama Public Television refuses to air 'Arthur' episode

Of the controversy surrounding the popular kids show our terror. Alabama public television have refused to air an episode of the Khartoum because it features a same sex wedding. The station is defending its decision amid a growing backlash. This morning a children's cartoon at the center of controversy. Alabama public TV is refusing to broadcast an episode of Arthur the depicted the same sex wedding of one of its most popular characters. Or pull off. Meet that. In the first episode the show's Tony second season mr. read burn Arthurs teacher Mary says partner. To the surprise of his students who didn't know he's gay. Earnings he ice can't fully. Yeah pizza brand new ruler of the episode title mr. Pratt tern and the special someone already aired on PBS stations nationwide. But Arthur fans and Alabama Sar rerun of a different episode instead. The director of programming at Alabama public television said although we strongly encourage parents to watch television with their children. And talk about what they've learned afterwards Harris trust of their children can watch Alabama public television without their supervision he went on to say the vast majority appears will not have heard about the content whether there agree with that or not. Because of this we thought there would be a violation of trust to broadcast the episode and a tweet the gay rights organization glide slammed the decision writing LG BTQ people exist and every part of life. So the claim that someone could be too young to know that LG BTQ people exist is absurd. And to the dangerous message to LG BTQ youth. The show's creator says he's disappointed with the decision in Alabama he calls the episode a teaching moment. The more we talked about it the more we saw it as it an opportunity for world learning experience and this great way to represent another part of life that so seldom gets portrayed on and on television. I I would hate. To live in a world that was sanitized. And sensors and edit and that's really something that I'm can't. Get behind. This edict characters walking on the piled ever critics of the decision point to the fact the episode never really shows an actual marriage ceremony. This isn't the first time Alabama public TV has pulled an episode of Arthur and also didn't air one about a character with two mothers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.