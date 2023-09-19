American prisoners freed by Iran

Five U.S. citizens are freed by Iran after the Biden administration agreed to unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian assets. Critics call the deal a "ransom payment." ABC News' Rhiannon Ally has more.

September 19, 2023

