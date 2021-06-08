Transcript for Apple plans to 'scan' phones for certain images

A decision by apple is raising new privacy questions among iPhone users the company is planning to scan all iphones for images of child pornography. And it's explaining how it will do it. This morning Apple's latest attempt to fight sexual predators online is raising concern. Among some privacy advocates there is some concern to be had here no doubt apple says it's rolling out a new software update this fall though allow the company to detect images of sexual abuse that are stored on apple devices and the cloud. Some critics calling it bulk surveillance of apple devices but experts say the software uses in matching technique. Which scans for photos already documented by the national center for missing and exploited children. What they're doing is they're making bath mathematical. Algorithms. That they can actually matched these photos are so. Yes they're scanning photos in a way but not the way with their looking at her they're actually looking at photos. According to apple even the company can't see what's being scant until something is determined illegal and the company says there's a one and a trillion chance of an image being incorrectly flagged I think the intention is good. And like most companies I think we as consumers me keep our eye on it carefully but I feel that. Based on the technology and how they're going about this. I think that the benefit outweighs the risk for now. An apple says a new system is more private for iPhone users than previous approaches.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.