Transcript for April Fools’ Day!

When it comes April Fool's Day it not everyone is surprised that are not so loud and but after years hiatus big brands are back in the April 1 arena attempting to make customers laugh once again in 20/20 one. I Kiev prank promising to make your pooch extra pretty this April 1 introducing. Who could cooler. A range of haute couture outfits for dogs to be by bill veto is that she's priests did care line. But it's facing some competition from the CNG of peanut butter she mask and out backs lips take line. And food brands are flaunting exotic new fake flavors Burger King baking sourdough sandwiches out of basically everything on the menu. On the other hand green giant is prank pairing with peeps for cauliflower flavored marshmallow bunnies. It's all fairly harmless until the joke goes a little too far. You don't want to be the main character of who attacked any time. And people love negative stories that funny to share and then respond to make fun of people this April Fool's Day Volkswagen under fire for their false news release saying it had changed the name of its US subsidiary. Two Volkswagen. Of America. And posted the real thing about vaults Augen and then heads won't get back because it's like moving the stock price and people saw talking about it. A reporter for USA today blasting the company outlined for the prank gone too far you lied to me you like to eight PC NBC Reuters and various trade publications. This was not a joke it was deception. But some brands on the other hand have pulled off so well received pranks in April fool's years past the BBC's epic flying penguins news report. Go to be fair the BBC has had lots of practice they. Back in 1957 they aired a report about a spaghetti tree growing in Switzerland. As of any joke it's all about reading the room and knowing your audience right many brand experts are saying this is the year. To lay low they're been far too many surprises this past year for April Fool's Day to throw even more crazy at us tonight kind of a whit that on act you guys yeah out we arch. How much time is a tough time selling meat kind don't. Give a ruffles a pregnancies by oh yeah I doubt that that that. At April 1 they.

