Transcript for Arrest in road rage killing of 6-year-old

We're following breaking news from California a young couple is under arrest in connection with a high profile will reach shooting. Six year old aid in Lagos was on his way to school last month when he was shot in. It killed the reward in the case climbed to half a million dollars. Overnight police in California announcing two arrests in the deadly road rage shooting of six year old aid in layouts. It's very sad because too young people. Relent one family and bring their own family. Authorities say a man and woman in their twenties Marcus Anthony areas and we knew we were taken into custody at their home in nearby Costa Mesa this beautiful this kind. You kill. Last month Joanna Clooney was taking her son ate into kindergarten Orange, California which he says a car attempted to cut her off. A single shot was fired piercing the trunk striking eating eggs car seat or in the case balloon to 500000. Dollars. Becoming just started pouring funds into the reward. And pouring in tips and information about that as suspects. Officials have not said if anyone get the reward money according to investigators the arrests stem from tips they receive after releasing this image of a white Volkswagen wanted in the shooting authorities say they believe Nguyen was driving and her boyfriend Anthony fired the gun from the passenger seat. The arrests come one day after eighties funeral since his sister. Heave a powerful eulogy. I don't get to play Mario Kart with my little brother or taken to the park ever again. Not breaks my heart. It's because of the monsters that took it ends life. I will never get to hug my brother again. Police say both suspects Anthony and wind are expected to be charged with murder.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.