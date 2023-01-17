Arrest in shootings targeting Democrats

Police in New Mexico say a failed Republican candidate for the state legislature is the mastermind behind a string of shootings targeting Democrats. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has more.

January 17, 2023

