Transcript for Astonishing admission from Gordon Sondland

That any impeachment battle and wash continuing mission from one of the president's top ambassador scored in silent. He was met by protesters overnight arriving at the airport in Portland Oregon. Some are now says he quote did not change his testimony to acknowledge a quid pro quo in the UK through Ukraine scandal. That seems at odds with the newly updated transcript of his testimony. ABC's Corina Mitchell has the new details Corina. Good morning Caylee it was a stunning reversal by want a president trumps a loyal supporters and it came in a four page statement telling lawmakers his memory was felt refreshed. And that he personally delivered the message president trump allegedly sought to send to Ukraine. For the first time Gordon somber and revising his testimony confirming a quid pro quo linking Ukraine. Announcing a public investigation. Into president Trump's political rivals in exchange for 400 million dollars in military aid. Someone adding the public statement would need to come directly from Ukrainian president so Lansky himself. In his original testimony summoned denied any preconditions to aid when asked the president has used the testimony in his defense. About that it wired was. Demanded that it took that this person. It would not hundred instead for what we're at day a 100%. There was no way broke well but the whole ball game. The firm and says he was just repeating what the president told him on a phone call. And now he says his memory was refreshed my other key witnesses who contradicted his initial statements it's never too late. To do the right thing. People want to keep coming forward telling us the truth. We'll walk. Arriving back in Portland overnight the ambassador was met by protesters chanting tell the truth. And say I testimony the White House dismissing someone threw herself that transcripts that were released today show exactly what the president has been saying all along. And that is that he did nothing wrong in a statement the White House argues the transcription or even less evidence for impeachment been previously can't. House Democrats have requested acting White House chief of staff make my Albania appear for a deposition on Friday but his testimony like others this week. Will likely be blocked by the White House Caylee. Karina thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.