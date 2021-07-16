Transcript for Attempted abduction in Oklahoma

An Oklahoma woman is sharing video of a close call on the street outside her house her two kids were playing when she left them alone. Only for a few moments that's when a man pulled up in a car. This morning in Oklahoma mother's worst nightmare after a stranger try to kidnap her daughter. I'm angry and scared I don't feel safe in my neighborhood anymore this shaken mother who did not want to be identified said the man tried to lure her kids with the snow called surveillance video showing the car pulling up outside the home where the kids were playing. Then the man who opens his dorm. And just pulls has had known signals my daughter and let my daughter votes. And that's when he says I have some ice cones but you have to get them from my back. See her daughter opens a door to get inside the backseat to grab the snow cones but luckily her older brother intervenes so he rose to get my daughter. Out of the car and then the car just drove off real fast police now investigating this as an attempted abduction and individual attempting to. Possibly entice a child into a vehicle the mom says it all happen well she was in the house for less than two minutes and my kids every damn well. Stranger danger I do it every day and it still happens to me nationwide statistics show girls account for 76%. Of abduction victims just last week a six year old girl was abducted while riding her bike in Kentucky. A quick thinking neighbor jumped into action following the Carr and alerting police. There I'd better stay right there. Helping them rescue her within ten minutes. Then ordered chaotic. Back in Oklahoma that bomb is urging other parents to stay with their kids at all times because one or two minutes is all it takes for them to be gone for ever.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.