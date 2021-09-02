Transcript for ‘The Bachelor’ episode recap

It is Tuesday so we'll start with another helping of drama on the bachelor. There were plenty of departures and a new arrival last month here with the analyst Jack she had Jack guide us through this it's my pleasure to guide everyone through this everyone needs to be guided through the bachelor of course. Guys there was more drama last night on the show that we had in the entire super ball. There also are a little tiff that was carried over from last week. Roll out batchelor footage. Let's settle this. Sanjay vs Texas in the end I think she's lying to hear me. She didn't know that those people need house I would never do that and then analyzed decisions decisions. We think she is lacking you know I don't need this doesn't intend and other he would make a supplement and I think you did you know what they also do day here that dreaded words. Oh wordless walk into the SUV. Rose ceremony three more women shown the door. One on one date with piper carneval an awards games stuffed animals riots. That night like her joins the crowd. That I am. Good enough labored and yet the rose. Peddler from cold ice and needs another fifteen minutes and I cut and let its. Agents and not spend more on that later neighborhood group Dayton bullying who. Some are better than others. That night Michelle gets the group date rose. One on one dig Katie and Matt. When my best friends happens to be here today Tyler see he was on hand around season he thinks that he's here modernize our along with size but me you. You're gonna be end here actors who we hired what is the role Iran said. And much more seriously that night Katie goes toward final table and if you want me to be guess he didn't want her to be hurricane hitting this move saying she gets the whisperer. JD gets a ride in the SUV. It's time for Heather from cool. It's makes a scene pipers chat with Matt gets invaded chaos ensues amongst the women. Kids count kids town discounts. Matt is on a slow decline in the kids count as is usual at this point in the season. Excuse me Heather is there maybe drama for drama sake. We'll see how that goes starting next week hopefully she's at a here as soon as she arrives. The women's sort of a few references to hometown dates last night there looking forward to it. Let's get to them as soon as possible let me is where getting further toward the end. Ten or eleven if you can't Heather women are left. Who's counting. On that note analysts out airlift out a hometown dates are almost there. We are high that line. I think I'm falling in love with the and then my delivered Evers like man this is Newbury Saddam yeah. I ansari. That's where I'm sorry I got into the moment there are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.