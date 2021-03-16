-
Now Playing: Emmanuel Acho talks hosting ‘After the Final Rose’ after Chris Harrison scandal
-
Now Playing: Matt James opens up to his dad on 'The Bachelor'
-
Now Playing: Oscar nominations: Surprises and snubs
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, March 15, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 15, 2021
-
Now Playing: ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ director on best picture nomination
-
Now Playing: Riz Ahmed reacts to best actor nomination
-
Now Playing: Surprises and snubs from the 2021 Oscar nominations
-
Now Playing: ‘Sound of Metal’ director Darius Marder on film’s Oscar nominations
-
Now Playing: Carey Mulligan reacts to her Oscar nomination
-
Now Playing: Oscar nominations
-
Now Playing: NFL legend retiring
-
Now Playing: Women make Grammys history
-
Now Playing: Leslie Odom Jr. reacts to his Oscar nominations
-
Now Playing: Breaking down this year's Oscar nominations
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' reveals Oscar nominations for best picture, lead acting categories
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' reveals 1st round of Oscar nominations
-
Now Playing: Women rule night at 2021 Grammys
-
Now Playing: Blackpink's Rose debuts new project called ‘R’