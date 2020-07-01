Transcript for ‘The Bachelor’ season premiere recap

Welcome back and it is time for the skinny and we start here back Peter and the far. Death of his journey to. This see the premiere of the bachelor kicked off last night right here on ABC. Now things are temporary new studio set up for weeks now many of you have been asking where's Jack. So without further dear we're happy to welcome back I can't rob for the first time this yeah. And yeah I've been sitting back and Star Wars cantina they've really does look like the Star Wars cantina alleged mighty growing dreaming of this very moment. Can't get over to get it started all over again Elizabeth Peter. But rather Peters. Peter. I don't think we make it Big Three hours of this that argument that it's been about right now thank god we all survived yes that would restart okay. Elizabeth Kenneth Peters says he can finalize the loan of his life on this show obviously it's way too early folks. This isn't news really get it. And sell or roll that beautiful bachelor put it should. Here we go again. Jeter the pilot. Says he's over hand up ahead of Napster isn't ready to find love. For the win those parade of women make their way in some classy you're than others. Why god I was impressed thirty women and all one last woman's arrival brought peace back you know. Peter gets his wings back. OKC a and a plenty of congress' hands. All bloody of kissing two. First impression rose and parents tell you everything Peter just can't get away from the handles rules and Maria except the Serbs yeah. Rose ceremony time or 22 roses handed out that means it women out the door are ready and and it see this coming all. Back to the airport first group stage flight school. Thelma oftentimes in college. What did she say they ended gyroscopes. He didn't go too well for Victoria came. The final contest or race on the runway Kelly is cheating she wins anyway. Flight into the sunset Kelly also gets the group date rose who's. His special comments were first met I knew that there they met before I didn't know that it was. At that particular ways second group dig. Cleveland there is you have no idea overdue. Oh yeah. Bad guy again and wrong and he. And banana hijacked all thing she's insane scissors. Always see here. The storm mascara on the face she's still a mess then. Fusion rains. You know so they'd go under any confusion reigns even for the extent of I have forgotten to track the kids camp to be ultimately you know so right now copper. Jazz kept us down kids to now kids count stops at. I end up an awful lot. All of under on the permit granted it was a three hour premieres of candidates Howard of the did go and bug it is what it is. The analyst was gonna make his prediction and then head out mopped up the whole work so the analysts is not gonna make is really good morning good dude next week and on that note. Analysts backed it with our wars cantina. Phoenix. It back off of that direction got I swear to it actually looks like something related Star Wars happening back there will surety. Social media Sunday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.