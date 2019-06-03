Transcript for 'The Bachelor: The Women Tell All' recap

It's pretty skinny see this rose here that means we're talking the bachelor and we're starting with an explosive comments on last night's episode two nights in a row are we lucky it was time for the women to tell all I'm here to tell us. But they said other senior bachelor analyst Jack Sheehan I watched so nobody else had to but first of all we don't say this very much around here. Breaking news as we come on the air. Call now has been found. It's escape attempted Portugal failed he is five Agile city. As for the women telling all they had some unsettled business to take care of raw let beautiful bachelor footage. Say hello ladies the women were back. And in the mood. I like to take control the bedrooms this is it and then out of a little bits are non. A fight this is the bachelor it's not the Catherine show. Your canceled a dime we sitting on Nightline the whole thing quickly degenerating into three federal. Oh you know I'm yeah. Yeah. Emotion spilling over. The main event Jamie verses Courtney. Yeah you literally have the maturity. Real world all you do is talk about yourself and talk yeah. Some of the ladies. Taking the hot seat emotional Nicole I want to get it all like. You know why Colton to know. That I was sincere handed the night I want settlements wardens Erickson this COLT makes his triumphant return from Portugal. As the basher I could have done things. Better Keylon with a hard question when did you know it wasn't me because I felt it. All the rain salient than just that rose ceremony was the hardest. Our Walt Sydney asking what everyone wants to know are you still virgin. OK. Let me good job you. Colton finally addresses the finch jump what was your mindset I think one thing I realize you're not. Automatically just going to be in a relationship because you became the bachelor at that point none of us really know what was going to happen next is we've never dealt with them before. I you know I actually thought I was going to land on like a production tax or like the snack like the snack tanker. There's going to be some audio guy like randomly waiting their Furman. But there was nobody and it was on a best feelings. So they go obviously called survived and now the nation. Can prepare itself for this true night extravaganza. That we got coming up next regatta figure this whole mess out. Basically. All drama all emotion all the time next week. Chris Harrison promising nothing like we've ever seen before on the bats yeah right let's see if they deliver for two weeks in a row on that note analysts. Out. The buckle up everybody you know why the high point of my career is talking about this man's virginity on national television and I can't wait to find out. I'm on the edge of my C do.

