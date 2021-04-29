Transcript for Backyard bones investigated

A discovery of Jurassic magnitude doesn't always come with an instruction manual for rude. One homeowner in Las Vegas is now trying to decide what to do with some bones of its own. We had joked. Friday while they had started digging it a great maybe they can find it and it's our forests and it will pay purple. Obviously when they told us. It found some fossils that was more of a shock to us that we weren't expecting that. Matt Perkins is trying to beat the summer heat but construction on his brand new pool has hit a standstill. Builders finding these five peat in the earth. Monday morning we woke up to the full benefit he was gonna come check out full we've seen that's normal. Wake up he's out front with the police. Police saying the bones were too big to be human and we're none of law enforcement's concerned. So Matt got an expert confirming the find dates back to Earth's last ice age. About 141000. Years ago research scientist Josh will bond. Doesn't think the bones belonged to a T Rex perhaps instead an ice age horse a common creature that role in the Mojave Desert. And used nearby natural springs as a watering hole. Surrounded by what appears to be some are sick or Asian. I'm sorry and just her on. Aurora or some other creditors and buried quickly. Now Matt wants to see if his backyard discovery. Can help science understand our plan a bit better. Are bigger concern with this might be something we'd love to find out what it is and preserve it if we can before we just go. Then. Concrete at a. That says he does want to excavate those phones but some of those ice age forces were big the both could be up to nine feet long which means. They can stretch all the way underneath. Underneath his house making excavation pretty tough few guys who. I'm here for Aaron people guy dying. Hello let's report a murder yeah. Do you outside of the police already picked a better than me I'm like what my pool of. I love like Nevada right now what kind of the biggest thing that made the bounds.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.