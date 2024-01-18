Bahamas shark attack victim returns to US

The 10-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital in Maryland after being bitten on the leg during a shark tank experience. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii has witness accounts.

January 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live