Transcript for Battle of the buyers

If you're looking to buy a house anytime soon buyers be where it's a great time to be a seller. It's a really tough time to be a buyer low interest rates coupled with low inventory. Means prospective buyers better get creative to land that dream home. There was someone that I'm offered their client it PSI because it was kind that you haven't yet despite those that it could an asking price PSI. And they got. Headlines across the country declaring this a seller's market. From Phoenix to the Twin Cities to Atlanta and everywhere in between. Is it fair to say that this is kind of an unprecedented situation have you seen the market like this. In your time as an agent. I've never seen a market like that's I can also say that had never seen such low inventory and that's the reason the cause of this is indeed the pandemic forcing folks to take a cold hard look at their digs many. Opting for an upgrade. They've decided that they'd been in their houses per year during this pandemic. And the space isn't working for them anymore they need that extra room to either teach their children work. From Paul gone are the days of putting in an offer well below asking and negotiating. In fact many buyers are having to put it offers over asking. Its house in Santa Monica it's selling for half a million dollars over it is what ever way we can have a leg out. And however we can stand out because we are seeing. On average you know. Every day. Buyers getting so desperate their offering to pay closing costs moving costs. Or blood sellers live there rent free for months after closing that's appealing to sell assure you hire the moving company and you pay for it you pay for my dinner for a month and I leave here for free for two months. It's not a bad thing. Not a bad take indeed I asked Michelle what her advice is to buyers in this crazy seller's market she says if you really love a home. Use an escalator clause that basically says you'll pay a certain amount of money above what ever other higher offers the seller my receipt you guys. Oh it's not you actually I go escalator and elevator in the home for them and then. It could all types of store there are no rules in this sellers' markets it I. Hey how do you loop counter offer up PS five. Idea PS five. UPS five's a PS ten I don't know how that they take out like hey I'll take your kids to school during the campaign as well that's exactly by the way well out of the blue house behind you learn you got the Greenland I had agreed but it sure doesn't have a rodent problem or anything.

