Transcript for Battle over Capitol attack commission

This morning possible roadblock in the search for answers surrounding the January 6 right at the capitol. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is now opposing the bipartisan commission that would investigate the attack. Even though one of McCarthy's own allies negotiated the terms. McCarthy now saying he objects because the commission would not be looking into other forms of political violence last summer during protest over racial injustice. We have the numbers that ask that let out of single rebuttal. That doesn't get us to where we need. And so. Are the minority leader that every minute. Are. Everett. I think seven RO epic. It isn't in both polls the Boston poetry. Unit in good Eric. The commission would have subpoena power and that means that established the commission could subpoena McCarthy. Since he was one of the lawmakers who spoke would then present trump has the writers are preaching the capital congresswoman was Cheney who was recently ousted former leadership position by McCarthy. Has suggested he should testify before any commission. I would hope he doesn't. Require subpoena but I wouldn't be surprised if he if he were subpoenaed the. House where Democrats hold a majority votes on whether to established the commission today and will likely approve it. But then it heads to the senate with her top Republican is hesitant. I think we are pushing the pause button here we want to read divine proud. And it's a majority leader puts it on the floor. Will react according. McConnell says the commission could get in the way of the ongoing federal investigation and could be counterproductive. Former presidential debris saying the house and senate should not approve the Democrat trap of the January 6 commission it is just more partisan than Phoenix. But trump himself could also be subpoenaed that the commission is formed if you if you put together a commission that is focused on the events in January 6. I think he's obviously very keen to get chopped. Now if establish the ten member commission would make recommendations for securing the capital and preventing another insurrection Mona I thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.