Transcript for Battle over masks in schools heats up

Now to the pandemic in the battle over whether kids should have to Wear a mask and school in some parts of the country the battle is getting heated. In Florida last night. Tempers flaring at this meeting about masks in schools. More than 100. People signing up to speak at the Palm Beach County school district's headquarters. Most of them parents demanding to know why there kids still have to mascot been class and during recess. I hope he can help monster. Parents also protesting outside the meeting we need oxygen and no. Has any right to tell you Camry and last week the district announced masks will be optional for students next school year. Bond at they're still required now. In nearby Marin county Florida a ten year old confronted his school board about masks. I'm just also sticks my piece management hot and makes hard to break. I I can't catch my breath and that makes me feel claustrophobic and Ainge he's spent stressful. The frustration coming after the CDC said vaccinated people can ditch their masks indoors and outdoors and most cases. But the CDC said students should keep wearing masks for the rest of the school year. We go to recognize the fact that only 40% of adults are fully vaccinated. And no one under the age of sixteen is fully back seat given the fact that you wait for adolescents was just rolled out what I think should happen which will hopefully happen in the near future as the CDC will actually have it dedicated briefing and specifically talked about. Mass swearing in kids. In the meantime another round of cleavage shots may become it. Doctor Anthony found she and Pfizer CEO now saying a booster shot will likely be needed eight to twelve months after the second shot. And when it comes to vaccinated more Americans it appears Ohio's one million dollar lottery for newly vaccinated people. Is working the state is now seeing its highest vaccination rate in weeks up 53%. Since a lottery was announced. Overseas this morning a disturbing record India's daily Kobe death poll as top 4500 people for the first time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.