Transcript for Battle for the Senate

This morning Democrats one step closer to taking control of the US senate ABC news now projects democratic challenger reverend Ross I yelled worn off we'll defeat Republican incumbent senator Kelly last clerk. In one of Georgia's runoff races. Everyday I am in the United States. I will fight for you. Warlock is a prominent black preacher at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta a pulpit that once belonged to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a victory speech Warner acknowledged his historic role as Georgia's first black elected senator. Call before you tonight as a man yeah. Who knows that the improbable journey that let me to this place in this historic moment in America. Could only happen here. His opponent a staunch ally of president trump not giving end. We have a path to victory and we're staying on it. The other race between Democrat John all stop and Republican David Perdue remains too close to call. Separated by just a couple thousand votes Democrats need to win both seats to flip this and it. This was a political earthquake in Georgia if leaves Democrats with the very real possibility of taking control of the senate for the first two years but Joseph Biden's term. And it punctures the myth. Of infallibility. Of un veto telling the president trump has created inside the Republican Party. President trump has been a constant presence in the election here chastising the State's election officials and cleaning without evidence the November votes were rigged. Some Republicans fear the president's claims may have suppressed GOP turnout. After the election for the president it was like wow wouldn't get our vote count. Now election officials here in Georgia say the final results could come this afternoon but they're also sending a reminder. That candidates can request a recount if the results are within the point 5% margin so we could have another recount ahead there. Especially not very tight race.

