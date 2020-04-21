Transcript for Battle over testing

This morning president trump firing back and governors who have been critical of the administration's response of the pandemic as he highlights testing locations across the country. Zero locations. I saw a lot of locations. The president claims adequate testing already exist saying it's not being utilized in singling out the Republican governor of Maryland leery Hogan. Some of the governors like is an example they governor from. Merrill and didn't really understand the list he didn't understand too much about what was going on so. Now I think you'll be able to do that it's pretty simple. During the White House briefing doctor Debra Burris showed an extensive list of labs available to each state. Is what for art it looks like next flight. This is what Louisiana looks like next slide Mary land with significant capacity. Governor Hogan says he was already in contact with all of the Maryland laps on that list but some are federally run. And were therefore off limits the White House now says that rule change allowing states to use those federally run laps. Earlier Hogan announced the state purchased half a million test from South Korea with the help of his wife who grew up in Seoul. The administration made it clear over and over again. This they want the states to take the lead. And we have to go out do it ourselves and so that's exactly what we did. I don't think you didn't go to South Korea and I think he needed to get a little knowledge would have been helpful. Hogan later tweeting I'm grateful to president trump for sending us a list of federal labs in generously offering Maryland use of them. Accessing these federal labs will be critical for utilizing the 500000 tests we have acquired from South Korea. In New York Governor Cuomo says it's not the labs but the lack of testing supplies it's needed. Cuomo will meet with the president today at the White House as New York shows signs that it has now turned a corner in this crisis. It is where's yours now how long. Is that the sand and how steep is that this act. And nobody know. So the decline in New York's hospitalization rate comes as Governor Cuomo announces statewide antibody testing. Which could help determine how much of the population has been infected and recovered. In California preliminary results from antibody test near Los Angeles show the outbreak could have been far more widespread than thought. Up to 55 times bigger than the number of confirmed cases. And while it's possible antibody tests can find hitting coded nineteen cases questions remain about whether antibodies provide immunity to the corona virus. As an assumption. That when you have and anybody that you were protected against re infection. But that is not been proven for this particular virus. Now as for that other big news overnight president trump says he will sustained immigration into the US to hope fight corona virus saying. In light of the attack from the invisible enemy as well as the need to protect the jobs of our great American citizens. I will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States the White House is not elaborating on the statement by. The Washington Post reports that the president could sign the order as soon as today saying that he wants to prevent the spread of corona virus by immigrants arriving. In the US can it. One democratic senator overnight calling Trump's actions quote a pathetic attempt to shift blame we'll see where it goes from here Alex. Thank you.

