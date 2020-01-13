-
Now Playing: Jamie Oliver's meat-free snacks for football season
-
Now Playing: Raiders rookie surprises dad with new home
-
Now Playing: Battle of the Tigers
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelor' preview: Peter and Hannah share a private moment
-
Now Playing: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host next year’s Golden Globes
-
Now Playing: Oscar nominations will be announced tomorrow morning on GMA
-
Now Playing: The hottest movies, music and television to catch up on this weekend
-
Now Playing: 'Jeopardy!' contestants attempt to win the show's 'Greatest of All Time' tournament
-
Now Playing: Harry Styles comes to Hollywood dog owner's rescue
-
Now Playing: Homeowners file suit against 'Windy City Rehab' hosts
-
Now Playing: Rush drummer Neil Peart died
-
Now Playing: Jamie Foxx on 'Just Mercy,' his first Oscar win and early days of comedy
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan interviews the cast of 'Just Mercy'
-
Now Playing: This year's Oscars hosts: Michael, Sara and Keke?
-
Now Playing: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino's 30-day challenge
-
Now Playing: What would Michael, Sara and Keke do with a time machine?
-
Now Playing: Is it harder to fight when you're naked?
-
Now Playing: Selena Gomez drops new album ‘Rare’ overnight
-
Now Playing: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite for ‘Bad Boys for Life’
-
Now Playing: Big night for ‘Like A Boss’ contest winners