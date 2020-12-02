Transcript for Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

If you can't win that big night for senator Bernie Sanders scored a clear victory in the New Hampshire primary. And with the help of young and liberal voters standards edged out former South Bend mayor. With the other candidates far behind in the single digit. Former Sanders embedded jets called for unity and took direct aim at president top ABC's cover all begins our coverage in Manchester this morning cover good morning to you. The good morning Kenneth and Kimberly yes staggering number of New Hampshire voters made up their minds here are some of the last possible moments and while these results do you give us a bit of clarity it's clear the race for the democratic nomination is highly contested. A New Hampshire voters have spoken senator Bernie Sanders wins the first in the nation primary this victory he. Is the beginning. Of the end but Donald truck. Sanders had what New Hampshire importing sixteen by 22 points but this victory far closer. Edging out near people who reject by only a few thousand votes or campaign that some said shouldn't be here at all. Has shown that we are here to respect. Rounding out the top tier senator Amy Klobuchar riding a late wave of support from her most recent ABC debate performance pushing the message of unity and sensibility. Trump's worst nightmare. It. At that people in the middle. It had enough and name calling and the mud slinging. Have found want to vote are in now baton are. Our exit poll showing half of voters made their decision in the last few gates 73%. Saying last Friday's debate was a factor in their decision. It's 63%. Saying their top priority is beating president for a but for several candidate. Candidates that night was underwhelming at best team gain its editor Michael Bennett have now dropped out while senator Elizabeth Warren former vice president Joseph Biden. Once front runners nationally both finished with single digit support. Still there vowing to fight on our crop progress in opening. Not the closing bell. And remember the state votes are about more than just seeing who won their about gathering delegates for the nomination and that math can be a little bit odd even though senator Bernie Sanders has gotten more votes in Iowa and New Hampshire. They're people he gets his or two more delegates than Sanders hats. Kenneth Kimberly. Trevor all the right there in Manchester thank you so much.

