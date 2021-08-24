Transcript for Biden: Afghanistan evacuation could extend beyond Aug. 31 deadline

This morning. New security concerns in Kabul. The US military in a deadly gun battle outside of the airport pentagon officials say attackers fired on Afghan security forces prompting US forces to get involved. An Afghan soldier was killed and more gunfire was heard overnight. The violence coming as the pace of Americans and Afghans evacuating the country ramps up but tens of thousands remain left behind. President ID he's suggesting the US led evacuation effort could run past the August 31 deadline congressman Adam shift emerging from a classified briefing last night said it appears more time will be needed. Given the logistical difficulties. Some of moving people to the airport. And the limited number of workarounds. It's hard for me to see that being hopefully complete by the end of the month. But the Taliban calls August 31 a red line and is warning of consequences. If that deadline is extended we're in touch with the telethon daily. We're in touch with our allies and partners rover fueling our progress in this particular operation which we feel it's been substantial over the past few days. And the president will make its own determination to white house Press Secretary Jen Saki pushing back on a reporter who suggested Americans are being stranded in Afghanistan. First of all I think it's irresponsible to say Americans are stranded they are not. There are no apparent constrained in case that White House's official position on what's happening happiness. I'm just talking about bursting that we are stranding Americans in Afghanistan when I set when we have been very clear. That we are not leaving Americans who want to return home we are going to bring them home. Outside Afghanistan the US has enlisted a fleet of commercial jets to transport evacuees hundreds of allies fleeing the turmoil have now arrived in Virginia. In in the Seattle area this family of eight is settling in after fleeing Kabul where their father was a translator for the US. I didn't do good book there. So. That's. Lifted. My and two now I do good book he says Ben. In a good. Evacuation effort will be the subject of today's group seven meeting British prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to urge president Biden to extend the August 31 that.

