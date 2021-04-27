Biden cautions Russia against Ukraine invasion

President Joe Biden said an invasion would lead to a "bloody and destructive" war in the region and could spike gas prices. ABC News' Ike Ejiochi has more on what the conflict might look like.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live