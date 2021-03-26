Transcript for Biden defends response to migrant crisis

The main focus of president Biden's first formal news conference was not the pandemic instead it was the migrant search of the US Mexico border some 161000. Unaccompanied migrant children are now in US custody. And that number is climbing. But the president insists things will get better they're gonna get real. Gonna whole hell lump in her group quicker and hears from people Lehman. Can't ABC Cecilia Vega pressing president Biden on the severely overcrowded border facilities. The Customs and Border Protection facility and Donna Texas I was there is that. 15156%. Capacity up right now are mostly unaccompanied minors they're kids they're sleeping on floors. They are packed into these pods what is your reaction to these images that have come out from that particular facility. Is what's happening inside acceptable to you. And is that serious question aren't. Just accept them come room. That's why we're going to be moving a thousand those kids out quickly. And is totally on its. The president pledging to ramp up efforts to move children out of those facilities faster. But he said he would not turn unaccompanied minors away at the border in the meantime the president is making it clear that his next priority is infrastructure. Announcing a trip to Pittsburgh next week where he's expected to unveil a multi trillion dollar plan. That includes funding for roads bridges and green energy projects. The president also made some news yesterday when he was asked about US troops in Afghanistan he said it would be difficult to woods brought down by that may first deadline agreed to by former president Donald Trump however. Biden did predicted that those troops will be home. By next year.

