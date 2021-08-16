Transcript for Biden faces backlash for Afghanistan withdrawal

This morning growing pressure on the Biden administration as Afghanistan and falls into the hands of the Taliban if it's it's an. Unmitigated disaster of epic proportions Texas congressman Michael McCall delivering this fierce criticism. President is staying on this president. As presidency. I think he's gonna have blood on his hands for what they did and it's not just Republicans slamming Biden's decision to withdraw troops from the war torn country. Congressman listen to Gonzales writing on Twitter there's no way to hide it the situation in Afghanistan is another shame on this administration. Withdrawal was never going to be easy but it didn't need to come to this. What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America with draws from the world. Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney who serves on the house armed services committee. Saying the Taliban's rapid take over didn't have to happen but Cheney puts blame on both the trump in Biden administration's. So so everybody you know the Rand Paul. Donald Trump Mike Pompeo Joseph Biden view of the world here is fundamentally dangerous and irresponsible and wrong. On Sunday members of the house and senate were debriefed on the unfolding situation according to ABC's Rachel Scott. Some members outraged Republican leader Kevin McCarthy calling this an embarrassment to our nation. But president Biden has remained firm on this he says he inherited this situation and he says he made the choice not to pass it onto with the administration. This morning divide in administration continuing to defend its decision. We went to Afghanistan twenty years ago up with one mission in mind and that was the deal with the people who attacked us on nine elevenths. And that mission has been successful. President Biden is scheduled to be at Camp David until Wednesday and as of right now there are no plans for him to return to Washington early Andrew and Hayley. Apparently no plans him to speak publicly to either Alex thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.