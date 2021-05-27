Transcript for Biden orders inquiry into origins of COVID

Now to the origins of -- nineteen president Biden once the intelligence community to find out where the corona virus came from including. The possibility that it escaped from China slap in Wuhan. ABC's it was nationals he joins us from Washington Elizabeth good morning. Good morning on a wall president Biden wants a definitive answer to the question where did the corona virus come from now it's become an intelligence operation. This morning president Biden is asking new questions about the origins of Kobe nineteen he's now directing the US intelligence community to redouble their efforts to investigate divide risk and report back within ninety days there are two main theories about its origin either the virus was transmitted through contact with an infected animals. Or it escaped from a lab in Wuhan China the Wall Street Journal recently reported three workers at the lab became sick and were hospitalized with flu like symptoms in November 2019. One month before China reported its first infection. Yesterday FaceBook announced it's no longer removing videos that say the virus was man made. As lawmakers pressed to doctor Anthony found she on where he thinks the virus originated. So have we found any animals that carry coded nineteen debt could have been the source of the transmission. To humans thus more. Thus far not as I said I still believe that they most likely. Scenario is that this was a natural occurrence. But no one knows that 100%. Fee sure. This morning a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington calls the president's investigating. A smear campaign meanwhile encouraging news about immunity and the virus. A new study suggests people who have recovered from Kobe could have immunity for years. There's the potential theoretically prevent a make antibodies. For years according to the nature magazine author is for the rest of their lives and this is because they found the presence of special antibodies in the bone marrow they had just hang out. In recent weeks of the virus the Shelby and so they can strike. And it's obviously great news this actually contributes or herd immunity to get here so many people out there who may have some for a natural immunity. And now states are offering even more incentives to get the vaccine today Minnesota's governor will announce the possibility of winning free state park passes fishing licenses and fair tickets the first 100000 people to get vaccinated between this weekend in the ended June will be eligible in Ohio woman near Cincinnati as the State's first one million dollar vaccine lottery winner and governor Mike DeWine tweeted this picture last night showing the first teenager in the state. To win a full right scholarships for being vaccinated. And if that rather that it and I am happy. And thankful. And big news for New Orleans the mayor announced that all of night liquor sales and per raids are coming back to the city starting this week and Mona Elizabeth thank him.

