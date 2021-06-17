Transcript for What's next after Biden-Putin summit?

President Biden returned to Washington overnight after his historic meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin. Both leaders separately took questions from the media after their shorter than expected summit. It only lasted about three hours officials had planned for up to five hours but president Biden says they had plenty of time to tackle the big issues. The question now is what if anything will be different going forward ABC's I can -- she joins us live now from Washington with more Mike good morning. Good morning Andrew Boe president Biden and cool and are giving this summit a positive review but Biden said only time will tell if they're meeting was successful. The high stakes meeting started with a handshake and a key out of total sat in the troops and treat them. Then president Biden in Russian President Putin meeting behind closed doors afterwards Putin calling the talks constructive. It's very balanced just the way than expected he's very experienced you can tell that at first glance. And he he talked about what it was mom sent it shows. The extent of his moral values. And that's all quite attractive. When asked who won the summit the Russian leader did not bite saying it was not a competition on the whole we spoke to same language. President Biden also seeing the tone of the meeting was positive. We disagree I disagree stated where was he disagrees he stated. But it was not done in a hyperbolic. Atmosphere. Majority of the meeting was spent on recent cyber attacks carried out by Russian Bay's Packers the two leaders agreed to have cyber security consultations in the future. Biden says he gave prudent a list of critical infrastructure that should be off limits to cyber attacks from the energy sector to the water supply. I pointed out soon we have significant. Cyber capabilities. He knows. President Biden also reason human rights concerns including the imprisonment of Kremlin critic election a bond. ABC's Rachel Scott confronted prudent about its crackdown on political opponents. The lists of your political opponents who are dead in prison or jailed is long. Electing a Bonnie this organization calls for free and fair elections an end to corruption. But Russia has outlawed bat organization calling it extremist and you have now prevented anyone who supports him to run for office. So my question is Mr. President what are you so afraid out. Couldn't unfazed by the question. But when pressed he claimed evolving and his followers are similar to the mob of writers who attacked the US capitol in January. You didn't answer my question sir if all of your political opponents are dead in prison poise and doesn't send a message that you do not want a fair political fight. Over 400 people and has criminal charges to be placed on unpaid. Face prison sentences BT of up to twenty maybe 25. Years you're being called domestic terrorists like Tuesday stress once more that we. Sympathize. With what happened in the United States but we have no desire to allow the same thing to happen in our country. President by the later called that ridiculous comparison the other post summit dust that came when a reporter asked president Biden about the possibility it wouldn't change his behavior. I'm not change his behavior Mr. President. It's. I said we'll do okay derby. Did you Laura. I'm confident that. Before boarding Air Force One to head home Biden apologize for that reaction. Jim in answer to why I'm alive and now besides their agreement to further con salt on matters like cyber attacks. Both Biden couldn't agree to return their respective ambassadors to Washington and Moscow a move being described as a positive sign. Injured thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.