Transcript for Biden slams Republican push for election reform

President Biden speaking in Philadelphia about the ongoing Republican. Effort to enact restrictive voting rights. Lyle hold free and fair elections most un American thing. In any of us can imagine most undemocratic. Most unpatriotic it's saddening. Not a precedent. The president saying the new laws aimed at restricting voting axis in more than sixteen states are painful path. Hatter in that denying women and minorities the right to vote. Patent most say. Biden calling it 21 century Jim Crow. The president also attacking Republicans for meaning on lice that the 20/20 election was riddled with fraud. Calling the effort the most significant test toward democracy since the civil war. Confederate back then. Never breached the cap. As in his direction stood on January the sixth. Meanwhile the Texas senate overnight passing their version of an election bill it calls for a ban on 24 hour polling locations and drive through voting. Efforts proven to increase turnout among minority voters that bill prompting over fifty Texas Democrats to flee the state for Washington DC day. Desperate to stop people. We are not going to balk call. To the big lie in the state of Texas vice president Kabul Harris and eating kilometers. This is not an issue that is about. Democrats. Or Republicans. About American. Still the legislators risked arrest back in Texas governor Greg Abbott says the new election laws will be passed. There would be cabin inside the Texas Capitol and tell they get the job done now president Biden stopped short of endorsing ending the senate filibuster which would clear the way for federal voting rights legislation.

