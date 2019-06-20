Transcript for Biden stands by controversial statement

To the other big story this morning former vice president Joseph Biden is refusing to apologize he's facing backlash over his remarks about working well with senators who were segregation. Biden is defending his comments saying he doesn't have a racist bone in his body and he firing back at senator Cory Booker for calling him out. ABC's not a cause our Abbie has the details from Washington Mona good morning. Mid morning today good morning Tenet. Biden's comments about the hyper bipartisanship on Capitol Hill seemed to backfire sparking criticism. But now with some of his longtime colleagues in Washington are coming to his defense saying that his words were taken out of context. This morning former vice president Joseph Biden not apologizing for his remarks about his early days in the senate. The New York fund raiser Tuesday Biden called a time when congress was able to get things done with quotes civility. Even when a man finding common ground which segregationist senator it's. They disagreed with the views of the segregation the point I'm making is you don't have to agree. Biden's words falling flat and receiving sharp rebukes from his plea twenty democratic rivals. To coddle the reputations. Segregation. People who is they had their way I would literally not be standing here. I think. It's just it's misinformed and that's. Senator pummeling harris' comments followed by senator quarry brokers call on CNN for Biden to apologize and I'm simply saying that. For him not to acknowledge. How many people are taking this is hurtful bite and then responding are defending his record apologize for what. Question apologize. He knows better but not a racist bone in my body have been involved in civil rights my whole career. Period. More than half a dozen members of the Congressional Black Caucus also coming to Biden's defense including house minority whip Jim Cliburn the highest ranking African American in congress. Who said in an interview with Politico quote I worked with Strom Thurman all my life. You don't have to agree with people to work with them. And questioning Tenet all of this coming ahead of at next week's first democratic primary debate in Miami. And on the same day as you nineteenth Mona thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.