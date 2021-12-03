Transcript for Biden’s vaccine push

I mean light in the darkness. Is a very American thing to do. In his first prime time address president Joseph Biden outlining his plan for return to normal. Directing states to make all American adult eligible for a vaccine bite me first. The president telling Americans if they do their part by wearing masks soulful distancing in getting vaccinated when possible. There's a cheats that we can gather safely in small groups by July 4. After this long hard year. I won't make this Independence Day something truly special. We're re not only mark our independence as a nation. We began to marker at independence from this virus. The White House announcing the military will have a total of 6000 troops. Back in vaccination programs. In that the number of community health centers and pharmacies giving out vaccines will dramatically expedient people will have to new ways to schedule appointments. Up federally supported web site Ian in 800 number. Very important that people go to the web site www. Corona virus got adult. To really find out wearing your state you can get the vaccine and how to register. I think that's the biggest thing people don't know where to go the president's address coming exactly one year after the declaration of the global rotavirus endemic. It also comes on the same date Biden sign one of the largest economic rescue packages in our nation's history. It was historic legislation. Is that Bob rebuild the backbone of this country and given people this nation working people no class folks. People of the country are fighting chance. The new law will give most Americans 14100 dollar checks extend unemployment benefits through early September at 300 dollars a week. Provide funding for vaccinations and testing help for small businesses in billions of dollars in housing assistance. Those checks could start hitting as soon as this weekend mrs. Biden's first major legislative achievement passing without a single Republican vote. Even though a pew poll shows that 70% of Americans supported.

