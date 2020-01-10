Transcript for Big airlines set to cut thousands of workers

This morning more than 40000 airline workers are out of a job furloughed. Or laid off after federal funding ran out at midnight pass October 1 my features like a big black hole. And that hollow has worked as a flight attendant for United Airlines for the last seven years she worked her last flight. One week ago. I dreamed of being a flight attendant when I was little girl sent home my teams came Cheerios. I how I injuring another and so I have been asking myself like what. Do when you lose your dream job where you go from there on. I don't have any answers right. Back in March the airlines rocked by the pandemic received 25 billion dollars from the US government. Now they're asking congress for 25 billion more. At delta were looking at potentially 2000 furloughs in our pilot ranks if we don't get the the grant from the government or indeed if we don't find a solution with our union. Now controversy brewing over the cruise industry word overnight at the CDC is extending the no sale order banning passenger cruises from US ports through the end of October according to the website axial is CDC director Robert Redfield has pushed to extend the order until February of next year but that plan was blocked by vice president Mike Pence. And in a statement regarding that no sale order the White House insists that the corona virus task force is following the data and science CDC meanwhile has no comment as for the airline industry they say they may recall some of these workers back to their jobs. If congress reaches a stimulus deal. So stay tuned. Kenneth Mona stay tuned and be much more on this on GMA and repair and Washington thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.