Transcript for Big win for Britney Spears

Overnight a surprise legal victory for Britney Spears her father are now asking a Los Angeles court. And the pop star's thirteen year conserving or ship. In a petition filed Tuesday lawyers for Jamie spears saying quote at miss spears want to terminate the conserving or ship and believes that she can handle her own life. Mr. spears believe she should get that chance it's a complete reversal for Jamie spears who has long maintained that the guardian ship which was imposed in 2008 due to concerns about britney's mental health. Was in his daughter's best interests. Britney has been trying to get her father removed as the overseer over sixty million dollars state. For months telling the court in June that the arrangement was abusive and humiliating. Last month Jamie spears says he would step aside once in new conserve water can be found but he gave no time line and just weeks ago britney's attorney accused Jamie. Of asking for two million dollars in exchange for his resignation. But now Jamie spears says the conservative ship should and altogether. Tuesday's court filing saying quote ms. spears has recently demonstrated a level of independence that calls into question whether conservative or of the person is required overnight britney's lawyer hailing the petition but adding that he does not absolve Jamie spears of his alleged misconduct saying quote this filing represents a massive legal victory for Britney Spears. As well as vindication having exposed his misconduct and planned to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multimillion dollar settlement. Mr. spears has now effectively surrendered there is no settlement to the extent mr. spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice. He is incorrect and our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue. The decisions and the conservative ship now rests with a judge the next hearing is September 29.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.