Now Playing: FBI unveils docs related to 1970s Bigfoot probe

Now Playing: Mystery person wins $731M jackpot

Now Playing: Trump names first lawyer for impeachment hearing as McConnell seeks delay in trial

Now Playing: Pace of vaccination rollout getting desperate as regions burn through supplies

Now Playing: New White House Press Secretary discusses vaccine rollout plans

Now Playing: Biden launches national ‘wartime’ strategy to stop COVID-19

Now Playing: Breaking down President Biden's first full day in office

Now Playing: Biden's lays out national COVID-19 strategy as crisis worsens, vaccine rollout lags

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, January 21, 2021

Now Playing: Unpacking President Joe Biden’s big vaccination promises

Now Playing: Howard sorority sisters inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris’ rise

Now Playing: The world watches as President Joe Biden takes over

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Jan. 21, 2021

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Summiting K2 in brutal winter conditions

Now Playing: Sen. Bob Casey: There ‘has to be accountability’ regardless of Impeachment timing

Now Playing: Huge fireworks conclude Biden’s inauguration

Now Playing: Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman becomes bestseller

Now Playing: Lucky Powerball ticket sold in Maryland