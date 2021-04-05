Transcript for Bill and Melinda Gates’ mega divorce

We have new details this morning about billionaire power couple bill and Melinda Gates is divorce it's the first step in what could be the most expensive split of all time. This morning one of the richest couples in the world calling it quits bill and Melinda Gates writing quote. After a great deal of thought in a lot of work on a relationship. We've made the decision to end our marriage gates co founded Microsoft in the 1970s. He's now worth nearly a 130 billion dollars. Anything less time save it and rob that in the immediate need to get your point across quickly. Melinda was there for most of it meeting bill while working at Microsoft 1987. Sharing their mutual love of puzzles and beating him at a math game the couple married in 1994. And have three grown children. In her 2019 memoir the moment of list Melinda wrote about her childhood life and her private struggles as the wife of a public icon and stay at home mom. According to court documents obtained by ABC news' Melinda filed for divorce. Saying the marriage is irretrievably broken and the documents show the couple did not have a pre nup the couple was seen as an institution of philanthropy giving away nearly 55 billion dollars since creating their foundation in 2000. Growing at into the most influential private foundation in the world they gates also joined forces with the billionaire Warren Buffett and 2010. Vowing to donate the majority of their fortune and calling on other billionaires to do the same. Where does this passion come from what keeps you going to. Eight have been so incredibly privileged to travel travel all over the world and I always go in spend some time talking to mothers and fathers on the ground. And when you do and they tell you what their lives are like you see where change is possible. They're split is one of the most recent high profile divorces into in nineteen Amazon CEO Jeff pesos and MacKenzie Scott. Dissolved they are 25 year marriage MacKenzie walked away with a 25% share. Of their joint Amazon stocks. With her share currently worth about 36 billion dollars. And a statement overnight that gates foundation said bill and Melinda will remain co chairs and trustees of the foundation. Adding that their work will continue.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.